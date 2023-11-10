 Indore: SSH Docs Give A New Lease Of Life To 26-Year-Old Youth  
Perform complex autologous stem cell, harvest stem cells thrice.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital have given a new lease of life to a 26-year-old engineering student who was suffering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is part of the body's germ-fighting immune system, by performing autologous stem cell transplant.

Moreover, the doctors had to harvest the patient’s stem cells thrice and regenerated them to get enough stem cells for transplant. The student, a resident of Guna, was admitted to the hospital about two weeks ago and was discharged healthily from the hospital on Thursday. 

The patient’s family had spent all their savings on his treatment after which the doctors decided to help him and his treatment was done for free.

According to Dr Akshay Lahoti, assistant professor, haematology, the patient approached them about two months ago and he had already gone through chemotherapy and various immunosuppressant drugs.

“After going through his medical history, we decided to go through autologous stem cell transplant. Stem cells were harvested thrice and regenerated to get ample amounts of the cells which were then transplanted,” Dr Lahoti said. The patient will be called for regular follow-up by the doctors. 

