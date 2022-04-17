Indore Crime Diary: Two youths caught for robbing bus conductor; know more about city crimes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops caught two youths while they were fleeing after snatching the ticket machine and cash from a city bus conductor on Saturday. The ticket machine and the cash were recovered from the accused and they were handed over to the Hira Nagar police for further action.

According to traffic police, traffic subedar Brijraj Ajnar and his team were deployed near Bapat Square for traffic management. Some people informed them that two youths were fleeing after snatching a ticket machine and some cash from a city bus conductor. They had also assaulted the conductor. Following the information, Ajnar and his team started chasing two youths fleeing from there.

Traffic ASI Govardhan Lal and constable Sanjeet Sharma managed to catch the youths and recovered the machine and cash from them. They were later handed over to the Hira Nagar police station staff. It is said that the youths were travelling in a city bus when they snatched the bag and machine from the conductor. They thrashed the conductor as he was resisting their attempts to snatch the bag.

Minor sisters rescued from tyrant mother

They were made to do all the household work; Confined inside the house, not allowed to play outside

A heartless mother not only ill-treated her two daughters, only 7 and 6 years old, but also made them do all the household work. She did not even allow them to go outside to play, and did not take proper care of them.

Childline coordinator Rahul Gothane said this troubling incident took place in Khajrana area. He said they had received information that a 7-year-old girl had been kept confined at her house by her mother who also ill-treated her. Realising that it might become a sensitive issue, the Childline members took the help of Khajrana police and went to the girl's house. There they found the 7-year-old making puris, while her mother was sleeping. The little girl had also burnt herself while preparing the puris. To their surprise, the team found that the little girl had a sister, a year younger, who was also being ill-treated by her mother.

The Childline team gained the confidence of the two girls and they said that her parents separated around six months back and since then they had been staying with their mother. They told the team that her mother ill-treated her and made them do all the household work and never allowed them to go out.

The girls told the team that they wanted to live with their father and grandmother.

The parents of the girl were brought to the Khajrana police station where they were counselled. The girl's father refused to lodge a complaint against the mother.

Later, the couple and the girls were presented before the Child Welfare Committee by the Childline team. In front of the Committee, the girls said that they want to stay with their grandmother and father. The CWC handed over the girls to their grandmother and father.

Panic prevailed after fire in chimney of restaurant

Panic prevailed in a restaurant after a fire broke out there on Saturday. The fire brigade officials said that the fire was doused off completely and no casualty was reported during the incident.

According to a fire brigade official, the incident took place in Vrindavan Restaurant in Scheme Number 78 around 8 pm. The employees spotted the flames from the chimney of the restaurant and they informed the fire-fighters. The fire brigade officials douse off the flames using more than 2500 litres of water.

Kulfi-seller caught doing obscene acts

A kulfi-seller was caught by the police for doing an obscene act in front of women while selling kulfi in the Bhanwarkuan area on Saturday. Following a confidential complaint, the police traced the accused and caught him. Further action is being taken against him and he is being questioned by the police.

Bhanwarkuan police station-in-charge Shashikant Chourasia said a confidential complaint was received that a man who sells kulfi in Samrat Ashok Nagar in the night was seen doing obscene acts in the area. He plays songs at a high volume and also makes obscene gestures due to which women feel unsafe.

As the information was confidential, the police had to work hard to identify the accused. A police team in civil dress managed to identify the accused and noticed that he was, in fact, doing obscene acts in the area. Later, he was caught by the police for further action.

TI Chourasia said that, as the complaint was confidential, prohibitory action was taken against the man. The man hails from Bhilwara, in Rajasthan, and was staying here in the Pipliyarao area of the city for a few months.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 01:14 AM IST