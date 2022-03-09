Indore Crime Dairy: Crime Branch returns Rs1L to duped person; Woman held for duping people on lure of jobs; All about crime in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch, on Tuesday, managed to retrieve Rs 1 lakh and return it to a person who was duped by a conman on the promise of getting him a booking on a Yoga Sansthan website.

According to the police, Mahendra Rathi had lodged a complaint that he had searched for the Yoga Sansthan on the Internet when entered a website. The conman, who created the fake website, spoke to him and informed him that he had booked his slot for the yoga session. Later, he took his debit card details and stole Rs 1 lakh from his bank account.

Soon after receiving the complaint, the fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch started investigations and managed to retrieve the money and return it to the complainant after contacting the e-wallet company.

Two booked for duping rape victim of Rs 10L on pretext of helping her

Pardeshipura police registered a case against two men for duping a rape victim of Rs 10 lakh in the name of helping her with the case, police said on Tuesday.

According to the Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dixit, a 40-year-old woman complained that she had lodged an FIR against a man for raping her in the MIG area in 2020. A few months ago, she met a person named Ashish who assured her that she could get a compensation of Rs 50 lakh with his help. The woman trusted him, and she gave Rs 3.75 lakh to Ashish and his accomplice Rakesh through check and Rs 6.75 lakh in cash, but she did not receive any help from them. Ashish had told the victim that he runs a news channel and his wife is a crime branch officer.

The police have registered a case under section 420 of the IPC and are looking for the accused. The accused Ashish publishes a weekly newspaper.

Woman held for duping people on lure of jobs

A woman who was on the run for duping unemployed youths on the promise of providing them jobs was arrested by the Tukoganj police on Tuesday. The ploice are looking for other people involved in the racket.

Tukoganj police station-in-charge Kamlesh Sharma said that complainant Yogesh had informed cops that he and other unemployed youths were duped by a consultancy company situated in Indraprasth Tower on the promise of jobs. The company owner fled after closing office. A case under sections 420, 406 and 34 of the IPC was registered by the police.

Acting on a tip, the woman, named Simmi, a resident of Rau, was arrested for duping the youths. She allegedly confessed that her accomplice was a certain Akhil Joshi of Gwalior.

Minor girl stabs youth near café

A youth was stabbed and injured by a minor girl and her friends over a petty issue in the MIG area on Tuesday evening. The girl was coming out of a café when the youth accidentally bumped into her after which the girl attacked the youth. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Cops said the youth, Sandeep, said that he was going to have tea at a café when he accidentally bumped into the girl who was coming out of the café. She started arguing with him and slapped him. After that, she allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Later, she informed her friends, who thrashed the complainant.

After committing the crime, the minor girl and her friends managed to flee from the spot. They could not be arrested till the filing of this report. The poilce said a search was on.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:55 AM IST