Indore: Court Directs Café Owner To Pay Rs 30K Monthly To Wife

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A café owner in Nagpur has been directed to pay Rs 30,000 per month as maintenance for life to his separated wife who is a native of Indore and their son by the family court in the city. Advocate KP Maheshwari said that the applicant's wife told the court that she was married in Nagpur in 2009 according to Hindu customs and her father had given dowry, jewellery and cash on the demand of her in-laws.

According to the facts brought out in the case the husband started ill-treating the wife after marriage and allegedly beat her even during pregnancy and after delivery and even sent her to her parents’ house. Maheshwari said that the husband appeared in court and called the victim a liar and described himself as a propertyless person and charged the wife with being lazy and negligent in her duties as a housewife.

The wife presented details of herself and her son's education and other expenses and also informed the court that her husband was well off with a restaurant in a prime location of Nagpur and a property in Dhantoli area. She further said that her husband was the owner of three luxury cars and a flat in Nagpur.

After considering all the facts and circumstances, the court found that the respondent is financially capable and strong and is a prosperous and healthy person. The court then passed an order that the respondent should pay Rs 30,000 per month to his wife and son before the 10th of every month, said advocate Maheshwari.