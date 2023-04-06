Indore: Couple duping people in the name of Sammed Shikharji tour arrested

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch arrested a couple from Jaipur for duping 13 people of Rs 76,000 on the pretext of booking their tour package for Sammed Shikharji, police said on Wednesday. When the complainants came to know that they were duped by the accused, they reached the crime branch and lodged a complaint. Further investigation is on to know other such incidents by the accused.

According to a crime branch officer, the complainants stated in their complaint that they were duped of Rs 76,300 by two persons through a social media platform. The accused had created an ID with name Shagun Jain and an advertisement was posted about Sammed Shikharji Tour and Travels. Interestingly, the accused also mentioned a caution that ‘beware of fraudsters who may dupe people posting fake advertisements’.

A contact number was given with the advertisement for journey to the above tourist place between January 24 and January 30. When the complainants contacted, the accused assured that breakfast, lunch and dinner facility will also be provided in the special train that will start from Ujjain. The accused had received money from the complainants through online mode.

On reaching UIjjain, the complainants realised that they had been duped as there was no such special train. The crime branch registered a case against unidentified accused under Sections 420 and 409 of the IPC. During the investigation, the crime branch team arrested two persons named Manoj Jain, a resident of Jaipur and his wife Rimmy. The accused allegedly confessed to duping the people.