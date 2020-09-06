Indore

Indore Coronavirus Analysis: It's everywhere; Ward 57 has highest, Ward 51 lowest number

By Tarun Tiwari

People of age group 31-50 most infected, men outnumbered women

Representational Image

Indore: While Covid-19 cases are scaling new peaks every day, not a single ward in the city has been left untouched.

The highest number of cases was found in Ward no. 57 i.e. Devi Ahilya Bai Ward where 454 cases were found till two days ago and the lowest number of cases were found in Ward No. 51 Bhagwati Nagar where only 23 cases were found.

Not only urban areas but cases are prevalent in rural areas and suburban areas of the city i.e. Mhow, Sanwer, Depalpur, Manpur, Hatod. The highest number of cases in rural areas was found in Mhow i.e. 304 and lowest in Gautampura i.e. 14.

According to district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, the number of cases has been increasing in city as the whole city is under Unlock 4 under which almost all activities have been started.

“Due to unlock, people have been meeting with each other and intermixing has increased. At many places, people are not even following social distancing norms, not wearing masks and using sanitisers,” he said.

Dr Dongre added that due to the increased intermixing, contact tracing has become a tough task as people are meeting with so many people. “Unlock has been done due to economic reasons but Covid-19 is still there and people should understand the dangers,” he added.

Men between 31-50 years most infected

When going through the age of the patients, the highest number of patients who got infected was in the 31-50 years age group. Men still outnumbered the women as over 8000 men and around 5000 women were infected when the number of cases was 13,500.

“Children below 12 years and people above 70 years are less infected and so as women; the reason being that children and elderly are less exposed and not mixing as freely as people in the 31-50 years age group,” Dr Dongre added.

Top ten wards with highest number of cases

Ward No.- Ward Name- Cases

57- Devi Ahilya Bai- 454

06- Malharganj- 419

29- Shyama Prasad Mukherjee- 376

80- Rajendra Prasad- 354

40- Khajrana Ganesh- 303

46- Somnath ki Chawl- 288

47- Vallabh Bhai Patel- 288

10- Banganga- 281

81- Annapurna- 235

82- Sudama Nagar- 242

Wards with lowest cases

Ward No- Ward Name- Cases

51- Bhagwati Nagar- 23

53- Maulana Azad- 27

75- Palda- 32

85- Prajapat nagar- 35

12- Govind Colony- 36

73- Laxman Singh Chouhan- 42

79- Sukhniwas- 44

32- Atal Bihari Bajpai- 53

05- Raj Nagar- 55

34- Shaheed Bhagat Singh- 62

27- Pashupatinath- 62

Cases in rural areas and suburbs

Mhow- 304

Sanwer- 143

Rau- 122

Betma- 90

Depalpur- 64

Hatod- 48

Manpur- 15

Gautampura- 14

Age wise cases (till 13509 cases)

Age group- Male- Female

0-12- 532- 626

13-30- 2109- 1540

31-50- 2974- 1952

51-70- 1977- 1377

Above 70- 418- 243

