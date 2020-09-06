Indore Coronavirus Analysis: It's everywhere; Ward 57 has highest, Ward 51 lowest number

Indore: While Covid-19 cases are scaling new peaks every day, not a single ward in the city has been left untouched.

The highest number of cases was found in Ward no. 57 i.e. Devi Ahilya Bai Ward where 454 cases were found till two days ago and the lowest number of cases were found in Ward No. 51 Bhagwati Nagar where only 23 cases were found.



Not only urban areas but cases are prevalent in rural areas and suburban areas of the city i.e. Mhow, Sanwer, Depalpur, Manpur, Hatod. The highest number of cases in rural areas was found in Mhow i.e. 304 and lowest in Gautampura i.e. 14.

According to district contact tracing in-charge Dr Anil Dongre, the number of cases has been increasing in city as the whole city is under Unlock 4 under which almost all activities have been started.

“Due to unlock, people have been meeting with each other and intermixing has increased. At many places, people are not even following social distancing norms, not wearing masks and using sanitisers,” he said.