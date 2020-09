Coronavirus in Indore: Area-wise list of COVID-19 cases as issued by health department on September 5

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 1,636 new coronavirus cases, taking the total count in the state to 71,880. The coronavirus death toll rose to 1,543 after 30 patients succumbed since Friday evening.

The highest 284 new infections were reported from Indore. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 284 to 14,315, and death toll to 415. At 4,004, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state.

Coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 71,880, New cases 1,636, Death toll 1,543, Recovered 54,649, Active cases 15,688, Total number of people tested 14,94,848.