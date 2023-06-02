Indore: Cops nab two ATM battery thieves

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Juni Indore police on Thursday arrested two thieves who used to steal batteries from ATM machines and sell them. Police said on Tuesday complainant Jayant Hirvekar, had lodged a report of battery theft at an ATM near Tower Chouraha.

With the help of CCTV footage of nearby places the police saw two suspects stealing the battery. Police traced the accused and arrested Imtiaz Shaikh and Ruksani B Shaikh, both residents of Khajrana.

The accused were caught from Khajrana area. On interrogation they accepted the crime. They said, during daytime they used to roam around in e- rickshaws and carry out recce of ATMs and used to steal the batteries at night where there were no guards.

The police seized 3 stolen batteries worth about Rs 60,000 along with an e-rickshaw which was used in the theft.

Read Also Indore: CBSE supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12 from July 17