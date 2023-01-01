Indore: Cops in action against drunk driving 

Representational image | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To prevent road accidents during the New Year celebration, the traffic management police launched a special drive against those driving or riding vehicles in an inebriated condition in the city. During the drive, action against over 100 people was taken for drunk driving in different places in the city.

TI (traffic) Dilip Singh Parihar said that on the instruction of the senior officers, the police teams were deployed in different areas of the city to check the vehicles. During the two days of the drive on Friday and Saturday, more than 100 vehicles including four-wheelers were seized and the driver of the vehicles were booked under section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The vehicle drivers were also warned by the police not to drive or ride vehicles after consuming alcohol.

The police mostly checked the vehicles near liquor shops, bars, pubs etc. On Saturday the last day of 2022 people celebrated the New Year. For the safety of the people and to prevent road accidents, a heavy police force was seen on the roads to take action against the anti-social elements as well.