Indore: Congress to boycott oath-taking ceremony

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While BJP leaders are preparing for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayor and the corporators on August 5 at the district collector’s office, Congress has decided to distance itself from the programme.

The party has asked its corporators not to attend the programme and to take oath at the collector's office on August 6.

“We are not going to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayor and the corporators. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to join the programme and he will make false announcements and we don’t want to be the part of the same,” secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rajesh Chokse said.

He added that city president Vinay Bakliwal is in talks with the district collector for the same and requested him to arrange a separate arrangement for Congress corporators to take oath in his office on August 6.

Congress candidates have recorded wins in 19 wards out of 85 wards while BJP won in 64 wards. Independent candidates have won in two wards.

Congress to stage demonstration against inflation

Along with boycotting the oath taking ceremony, city Congress has also decided to stage a demonstration against increasing inflation, GST on food products, and Agnipath scheme at the divisional commissioner’s office on Friday.

