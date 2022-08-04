e-Paper Get App

Indore: Congress to boycott oath-taking ceremony

Corporators to take oath at collector’s office on August 6

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 10:49 PM IST
article-image
Congress |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While BJP leaders are preparing for the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayor and the corporators on August 5 at the district collector’s office, Congress has decided to distance itself from the programme.

The party has asked its corporators not to attend the programme and to take oath at the collector's office on August 6.

“We are not going to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayor and the corporators. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to join the programme and he will make false announcements and we don’t want to be the part of the same,” secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rajesh Chokse said.

He added that city president Vinay Bakliwal is in talks with the district collector for the same and requested him to arrange a separate arrangement for Congress corporators to take oath in his office on August 6.

Congress candidates have recorded wins in 19 wards out of 85 wards while BJP won in 64 wards. Independent candidates have won in two wards.

Congress to stage demonstration against inflation

Along with boycotting the oath taking ceremony, city Congress has also decided to stage a demonstration against increasing inflation, GST on food products, and Agnipath scheme at the divisional commissioner’s office on Friday.

Read Also
Indore man held for duping Bhopal youth in name of providing job in MNC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Congress to boycott oath-taking ceremony

RECENT STORIES

Highly potent North Korean malware under scanner of Indian cyber law enforcement agencies

Highly potent North Korean malware under scanner of Indian cyber law enforcement agencies

Mumbai's 'Breaking Bad' drug bust: Police seize more than 700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 cr from...

Mumbai's 'Breaking Bad' drug bust: Police seize more than 700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 cr from...

Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Gujarat: More than 1,800 cows dead, 70,000 hit by lumpy skin disease, milk output hit

Gujarat: More than 1,800 cows dead, 70,000 hit by lumpy skin disease, milk output hit

Thane: Former housing minister Jitendra Awhad demands FIR against developer after lift free falls in...

Thane: Former housing minister Jitendra Awhad demands FIR against developer after lift free falls in...