Indore: Congress takes lead in ‘electioneering’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the BJP is yet to finalise its candidate, the Congress has not only taken the lead by announcing Indore-I MLA Sanjay Shukla as the mayoral candidate, but also started campaigning for the forthcoming urban body polls. The party leaders may declare the date of nomination filing by Shukla on Thursday after meeting state president Kamal Nath.

MLA Sanjay Shukla’s name was declared by the party leaders about a year ago before the elections were postponed. Shukla had continued his preparations for the polls and claimed to remain among the people during the Covid-19 peak, as well.

According to secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rajesh Choukse, the party has also finalised the campaign schedule of Shukla and he has completed campaigning in at least four wards. “A meeting among party-in-charge Vijayalaxmi Sadho, former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, city president Vinay Bakliwal and others has already been held after which we declared the committees for campaigning, public relations, coordination and others. As only a few days are left for the elections, Shukla will campaign in four wards in a day to complete the round of campaigning in all the wards,” Choukse said. He added that Shukla was a strong candidate and the BJP knew it, so they could not declare their candidate yet.

“Not only the mayoral candidate, but we’ve also conducted various meetings for selecting candidates for ward corporators and will declare the list of candidates in all the 85 wards soon,” Choukse said.

On the other hand, the BJP’s core committee meeting took place on Wednesday, but the decision on the mayoral candidate has not been taken as many names of probable candidates were discussed.