Indore: Congress Performs ‘Havan’ & Recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ After Halloween Party Held At KEM Building

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore City Congress Committee organised Havan Pujan and recitation of Hanuman Chalisa by a Pandit and a Tantrik in the historical building of KEM Medical, where a high-profile Halloween party was organised a few days ago.

There were many leaders of Congress party like Yashpal Gehlot, Pukhraj Rathore, Sunil Singh Awadiya, Vishal Chaturvedi, Vikas Joshi, Kamlesh Pateria, Dinesh Tanwar, Kamal Baghel, Chandan Sonakiya, Lokesh Solanki, Ravikant Saini, Kamlesh Pathak, Shakeel Contractor, Ehtesham Ali, Vinod Verma, Raju Pal, Sanjay Shukla were present in the building on Friday.

Acting President of Indore City Congress Committee Devendra Singh Yadav told Free Press that under the guidance of Pandit Vishal Chaturvedi, Kamlesh Pathak and Tantrik Deepak Sahu, a havan and recitation of Hnauman Chalisa Path was performed so that the building will remain from ghosts.

The Congress party also demanded that an Fir should be registered for organising a Halloween party in the KEM Medical College building, in which the humans dressed as ghosts, witches and vampires and had a food party. Devendra Yadav also accused the BJP government led by Mohan Yadav of not taking any action against the Halloween party which was organised 10-12 days ago.

He also mentioned that the humans should not come to the builiding while dressed up like ghosts and vampires.

He believed that the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa will save the humans from becoming a ghost.

Earlier, this historical building and the Dean's bungalow were purified by Ganga Jal.