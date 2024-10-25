 Indore: Congress Performs ‘Havan’ & Recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ After Halloween Party Held At KEM Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Congress Performs ‘Havan’ & Recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ After Halloween Party Held At KEM Building

Indore: Congress Performs ‘Havan’ & Recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ After Halloween Party Held At KEM Building

Earlier, this historical building and the Dean's bungalow were purified by Ganga Jal.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore City Congress Committee organised Havan Pujan and recitation of Hanuman Chalisa by a Pandit and a Tantrik in the historical building of KEM Medical, where a high-profile Halloween party was organised a few days ago.

There were many leaders of Congress party like Yashpal Gehlot, Pukhraj Rathore, Sunil Singh Awadiya, Vishal Chaturvedi, Vikas Joshi, Kamlesh Pateria, Dinesh Tanwar, Kamal Baghel, Chandan Sonakiya, Lokesh Solanki, Ravikant Saini, Kamlesh Pathak, Shakeel Contractor, Ehtesham Ali, Vinod Verma, Raju Pal, Sanjay Shukla were present in the building on Friday.

Read Also
MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Slams Rewa Gangrape, Accuses BJP Govt Of Creating 'Jungle Raj'...
article-image

Acting President of Indore City Congress Committee Devendra Singh Yadav told Free Press that under the guidance of Pandit Vishal Chaturvedi, Kamlesh Pathak and Tantrik Deepak Sahu, a havan and recitation of Hnauman Chalisa Path was performed so that the building will remain from ghosts.

The Congress party also demanded that an Fir should be registered for organising a Halloween party in the KEM Medical College building, in which the humans dressed as ghosts, witches and vampires and had a food party. Devendra Yadav also accused the BJP government led by Mohan Yadav of not taking any action against the Halloween party which was organised 10-12 days ago.

FPJ Shorts
Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Pen Heartfelt Wishes For Mom Soni Razdan On Her 68th Birthday: 'Centre Of Our Universe'
Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Pen Heartfelt Wishes For Mom Soni Razdan On Her 68th Birthday: 'Centre Of Our Universe'
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court Rejects CBI's 'Frivolous' Plea Against Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court Rejects CBI's 'Frivolous' Plea Against Rhea Chakraborty
Kartik Aaryan Addresses Box Office Pressure After Stree 2 Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release: 'No One Got Me ₹500 Crore Director...'
Kartik Aaryan Addresses Box Office Pressure After Stree 2 Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release: 'No One Got Me ₹500 Crore Director...'
LLB Degree No Longer Required For Becoming A Supreme Court Journalist: CJI DY Chandrachud
LLB Degree No Longer Required For Becoming A Supreme Court Journalist: CJI DY Chandrachud
Read Also
Shocker! Newly-Married Woman Gang-Raped In Front Of Husband On Picnic In Madhya Pradesh; Accused...
article-image

He also mentioned that the humans should not come to the builiding while dressed up like ghosts and vampires.

He believed that the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa will save the humans from becoming a ghost.

Earlier, this historical building and the Dean's bungalow were purified by Ganga Jal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Congress Performs ‘Havan’ & Recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ After Halloween Party Held At...

Indore: Congress Performs ‘Havan’ & Recites ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ After Halloween Party Held At...

Madhya Pradesh: Central GST Officer Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹20K In Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Central GST Officer Caught Accepting Bribe Of ₹20K In Khandwa

MP CM Mohan Yadav, Ministers Shivraj Singh & Jyotiraditya Scindia, VD Sharma Among BJP's 40 Star...

MP CM Mohan Yadav, Ministers Shivraj Singh & Jyotiraditya Scindia, VD Sharma Among BJP's 40 Star...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹324 Crore For School Uniform Of 54 Lakh Students, Fetes...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹324 Crore For School Uniform Of 54 Lakh Students, Fetes...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 25: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of October 25: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know