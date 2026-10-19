Indore Congress Calls Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava ‘Mitrasur’, Burns Effigy Over Civic Issues, Scams VIDEO | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers staged a protest against Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava at Regal Square on Monday, calling him ‘Mitrasur’ and burning his effigy over civic issues. The demonstration was led by Leader of Opposition in the Indore Municipal Corporation, Sonila Mimrot, who accused the mayor of failing to address potholes, water shortages, traffic congestion, drainage problems and alleged scams. She challenged Bhargava to prove his performance within six months or resign.

Mimrot reached Regal Square with several women Congress workers, who raised slogans such as "Down with the Mayor," "Deceiver" and "Down with the BJP." Slogans supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were also heard during the demonstration.

इंदौर कांग्रेस में अंदरूनी कलह उजागर? महापौर के खिलाफ नेता प्रतिपक्ष सोनिला मिमरोट ने किया प्रदर्शन का ऐलान, लेकिन कई करीबी नेता और पार्षद नजर नहीं आए। विरोध प्रदर्शन में कम मौजूदगी से पार्टी की एकजुटता पर सवाल उठे। #Indore #Congress #PoliticalNews #MadhyaPradesh #PeoplesUpdate https://t.co/ZphRAVR6rf — People's Update (@PeoplesUpdate) October 19, 2026

An effigy named ‘Mitrasur’ was brought to the protest site, with labels highlighting various civic problems and alleged irregularities. These included potholes, fake property transfers, water shortages, illegal hoardings, traffic mismanagement, sanitation workers' grievances and alleged fake billing.

Protesters later set the effigy on fire while chanting "Down with Mitrasur."

‘Mayor Is Not Public's Friend, But Enemy’

"The Mayor is not a friend of the public, but an enemy," Mimrot alleged, accusing Bhargava of neglecting basic civic facilities and shielding those involved in alleged scams.

She also questioned the municipal corporation's handling of the Bhagirathpura water incident and illegal hoardings across the city.

Mimrot warned that Indore could face a serious water crisis if the administration failed to take corrective measures.

Challenging the mayor, Mimrot demanded that he demonstrate visible improvements in civic services within six months or resign.

She warned that public anger could intensify if the administration continued ignoring residents' concerns and failed to address the city's growing civic problems.