Indore: Congress activists stage demonstration against inflated bills, burn ‘Holi’ of bills

Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Rajesh Choukse said, “People are already facing trouble due to increasing inflation and fuel prices but instead of providing relief, the state government is also putting a hole in their pocket by giving inflated electricity bills.”

Choukse said that in the leadership of Kamal Nath, Congress government had given benefits of Rs 1 per unit electricity to people up to bills of 150 units.

“When in opposition, Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked people not to deposit electricity bills alleging inflated bills but he doesn’t care about people’s ordeal due to inflated bills, over taxed fuel, and inflation in his tenure,” Choukse said while protesting at MPEB Zone in Readymade Complex.

President of the City Congress Committee Vinay Bakliwal said that hundreds of people are visiting MPEB offices to get their bills rectified but the officials are misbehaving with people.

“People are getting over Rs 1500 to 2000 bills on consuming only 100 units of electricity. We demand the government to stop such tyranny or the Congress party will hit roads to protest against their injustice,” Bakliwal said.

Various congress leaders including Amit Chourasiya, Sunny Rajpal, Johar Manpurwala and others too joined the protest.