Indore: Concrete arrangements made to prevention child marriages

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In Indore district, elaborate arrangements have been made for the prevention of child marriages on Akshaya Tritiya and other days. Parties have been constituted in the district from the gram panchayat level. In addition, a district level control room has also been set up. Action will be taken against those who do child marriages in the district.

Program Officer, Women and Child Development Department, Ramniwas Budholia informed that for the prevention of child marriage, Panchayat wise teams have been formed in the district, city ward and rural areas wise. Apart from this, a district level control room has also been set up in the collector's office. He said that on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya on May 3, a control room has been set up in the Women and Child Development Department office located on the second floor of the Collectorate office for prevention of child marriage. The telephone number of control room is 0731-2368100.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:55 PM IST