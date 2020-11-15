Indore: Computer Baba gets relief from HC; to be behind bars in other cases

Counsel of the petitioner, Ravindra Singh Chhabra informed the court that the petitioner’s Ashram was demolished and he was detained along with his disciples on November 8.

Chhabra stated that his disciples were released on November 9 but not the petitioner even when as per requirement of Section 151 of the CrPC if a person is under detention beyond 24 hours, an order has to be passed authorizing his detention but the same was done in this case.

“Resultantly, we filed a revision before Indore district judge, which was taken up on November 11. The court was informed that some order has been passed earlier in respect of the detention and the revision was disposed of on November 11 itself,” he said.

Chhabra claimed that the copy of order was not given to the petitioner nor to his counsel and after knowing the contents of the order, the petitioner came to know that he has been directed to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 5,00,000 for his release to the satisfaction of SDM.

He claimed that the bank guarantee was prepared but the authorities are not accepting it.

Chhabra stated that an FIR was also lodged on November 12 at Gandhi Nagar Police Station in respect of the incident (manhandling panchayat secertary) dated November 8 for the offences punishable under Sections 353, 323, 294, 186, 506/34 of the IPC and Section 3 of SC/ST Act.

Counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that FIR was registered on false allegation and that he has interfered in the process of demolition. It has been stated that the FIR is an afterthought to circumvent the petitioner's release in respect of the case under Section 151.

Additional advocate general Pushyamitra Bhargav informed the court that the authorities were ready to accept the bank guarantee, however, it was not submitted, and therefore, the petitioner has not been released.

After hearing both the parties, the HC noted that there is already an order dated November 11 directing the petitioner to furnish the bank guarantee of Rs 5 lakh and as he has prepared a bank guarantee also, the State is directed to accept it and release the petitioner in Section 151 case.