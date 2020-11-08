Madhya Pradesh: After Congress MLA Arif Masood, Computer Baba invites government’s wrath

The government has made its intentions clear by demolishing illegally built parts of legislator Arif Masood’s college and by removing encroachments of Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba.

Not only has Computer Baba encroached upon government lands but also threatened politicians.

The Congress government launched a campaign against mafia, and many people faced the music.

Action was especially taken against those businessmen close to the BJP.

The Congress’s campaign gave the BJP government an opportunity to take action against mafia.

The BJP continued the drive launched by the Congress. On the pretext of taking action against anti-social elements, the BJP government is targeting the Congress leaders for encroaching upon the government lands and for owning illegal properties.

The drive launched before the announcement of by-election results may get impetus after the poll outcome.

The government is going to take action against those who have encroached upon the government lands.

The government has also set its eyes on the builders who were active about lands during the Congress rule. Action will be taken against them, too.

Because of his act, Computer Baba is not getting any support from Sant Samaj.

Swami Akhileshwaranand twitted that such action against encroachers is always welcome.

People supported the action against mafia during the Congress rule. The BJP is also getting public support for it.

Computer Baba blackmailed Cong, BJP

Computer Baba has blackmailed both BJP and Congress governments. During the BJP rule, he performed Narmada Yatra and blackmailed the government saying that he would expose the sapling plantation scam.

After that, a committee was set up for preserving the Narmada river and Baba as head of the committee was given the status of a minister of state.

Then the Baba who had a deal with former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh supported the Congress, leaving the BJP.

Baba campaigned for the Congress in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections. As a result of his support to the party, he was appointed chairman of a trust set up for preservation of Naramada, Kshipra and Mandakini rivers.

Baba harassed many politicians and officers. He heaped pressure on the administrative officials and contractors in the name of illegal mining in any district.

He created a ruckus during Simhasth. There are a few supporters of Baba, close to the government. Yet the administration has tightened noose around him.