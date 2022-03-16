Indore: College student jumps off building, dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A college student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Banganga locality of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The student identified as Rajani Nilore left a handwritten note in which she wrote, “I had listened about the ‘game’ in films, but today, it realised it. I am committing suicide at my own will.”

The incident took place at Banganga on Tuesday evening. Rajani, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday morning.

According to information, Rajani was studying in B.Com second year at a private college. On Tuesday noon, she had lunch with sister and father and when her father, who works as a security guard, went to sleep, she jumped off her house’s terrace. She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

