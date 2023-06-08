 Indore: College Girl Robbed Of Gold Chain By Two Bikers
Indore: College Girl Robbed Of Gold Chain By Two Bikers

Indore: College Girl Robbed Of Gold Chain By Two Bikers

A case has been registered against two persons and a search has been started for them. Two suspects were seen in a CCTV installed near the spot and the effort are on to identify the accused.

Updated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A college girl was robbed of her gold chain by two bikers in Juni Indore area on Wednesday.

It is said that she was on her way to college when the incident took place. According to additional DCP Abhinav Vishwakarma, the incident took place near Matlani Garden.

The girl named Payal was going to her college when two bikers came and snatched her gold chain. Some people tried to help her on hearing her cries for help but the accused managed to flee from there. 

