Indore: Collector's warning to schools, offices will be sealed if lapses found in vaccinating students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Manish Singh warned that administrative offices of schools would be sealed if any lapses were found in vaccinating students of the age group 15 to 17 years. He said that so far the performance of the schools had been far from satisfactory.



Singh said this while interacting with the media here on Friday on the sideline of a workshop organised to enhance the Covid vaccination.



He said many students of the age group 15 to 17 years had not been vaccinated so far despite the drives carried out by the district administration.



"I have instructed principals of schools, whose students have not been vaccinated, to intensify their efforts to ensure all their students get the jab. The record of unvaccinated students is with them. Therefore they can identify them easily and ensure they are vaccinated," the collector said.



Principals of all schools, private and government, have been clearly warned in this regard. If the schools do not improve their working, then their administrative offices would be sealed under section 144.



IMC and labour department officials have been alerted to trace dropouts working somewhere and are unvaccinated.



Earlier, to get 100% vaccination of 15-17-year-olds in the district, a comprehensive meeting was organised at Ravindra Natya Griha. MP Shankar Lalwani, collector Manish Singh, City Qazi Ishrat Ali, Nishant Khare, member of state Disaster Management Committee, Anil Bhandari, and social workers were present. The principals of private and government schools were also present. Principals were asked to focus on dropouts and achieve the target of 100% vaccination.



Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani said that children are the future of the country and vaccination is necessary to secure their future. Collector Manish Singh said that the school operators should ensure that all the children registered in the school get vaccinated. Mobile vaccination teams have also been formed to vaccinate children.



Nishant Khare said educational activities of the children could go on smoothly only after they are vaccinated. It is the responsibility of parents to get their children vaccinated. City Qazi Ishrat Ali appealed that vaccine is the only way to protect children, so all parents must get their children vaccinated.



IMC commissioner Pratibha Pal, CMHO Dr BS Saitya, district education officer Mangesh Vyas and representatives of several NGOs were also present.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:23 AM IST