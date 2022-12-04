Indore: Collector’s surprise inspection of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital; Cleanliness and security agencies fined, show-cause notice to assistant professor

Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The surprise inspection of Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar Hospital by the collector Illayaraja T on Saturday will remind you of the Bollywood flick ‘Nayak’ as he reached the hospital pretending to be a patient’s attendant.

He reached the hospital to see a patient in the hospital and was surprised to see the poor state of affairs there.

Initially, the collector talked to the staff, who was unable to recognise him, about the cleanliness and facilities and also about the admission of the patient.

Later, the staff was left surprised when the dean of MGM Medical College and other officials reached the hospital when they heard about the collector’s presence.

The collector has asked dean Dr Sanjay Dixit and superintendent Dr PS Thakur to slap a fine of Rs 25,000 on the agency responsible for housekeeping and cleanliness and also impose a Rs 10,000 fine on the security agency.

“We have inspected the facilities in the hospital and found many anomalies. The hospital is newly constructed and it lacks many facilities like a blood bank, pathology lab etc and its overall maintenance is also very poor. We have discussed the same with the doctors and will take the required steps for improving the facilities,” Illayaraja said.

He also reached the traffic police station near the hospital and asked the cops to clear the road and remove the old vehicles kept outside the hospital.

“During the inspection, we also found that there are no pathology or blood storage facilities in the hospital due to which patients’ attendants have to take samples to MY Hospital. We asked the officials to appoint runners for taking samples to MY Hospital from MTH Hospital. We also directed for proper maintenance of the lifts,” the collector said.

Illaraja T remained at the hospital for two-and-a-half hours and inspected every floor.

Collector had reached to see the domestic help of an administrative officer who had earlier served as a collector in Indore.

Asst prof, lab technician absent from duty

MGM Medical College administration has served a show-cause notice to the assistant professor of medicine department Dr Ankit Meshram and to a lab technician who were absent from the hospital during the inspection.

“As per the collector’s direction, we have served a show-cause notice to an assistant professor and a lab technician who were absent from the hospital. We have also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the cleanliness agency and Rs 10,000 on the security agency,” dean Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

He also added that they have also appointed four runners who will take the samples to MY Hospital every four hours, and they are also working on enhancing the blood storage facilities at the hospital.

Dr Dixit said that the issue of lifts was also discussed with the officials of the project implementation unit of PWD and they were directed to remove the hurdles in seven days.