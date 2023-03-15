Indore: Collector’s jansunwai a boon for needy

Collector Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is a perfect darbar where the plea of the needy is heeded.

The weekly Jansunvai held at the collector’s office is proving to be a boon for the downtrodden where their pleas are heard patiently and resolved.

The daughter and son of labourers on Tuesday received financial help to replace the battery of the hearing aid and a laptop following the Jansunvai.

The humane environment of the Jansunvai is a perfect setting where the poor and the needy can express themselves and are heard with patience.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T. was joined by his associate officers and they listened to the problems of various applicants who reached there with great hope.

Lakhan Chauhan, who lives in Kanadia Kakad and has great trouble making both ends meet has more problems on hand as his son Mahir is hard of hearing and Lakhan doesn’t have the money to replace the battery of his son’s hearing aid. Collector Ilaiyaraaja, after hearing the plight of Lakhan

Chauhan, immediately sanctioned an amount of Rs 20,000 to him from the Red Cross. The collector instructed the officials of the Social Justice Department to provide all possible help to Lakhan’s son.

In another case, the collector ordered a laptop for a meritorious young woman, Mona Solanki who hails from a poor family. Mona, a first-year student of MCom, briefed the collector about her need for a laptop to pursue her studies. The collector sanctioned it in a jiffy. Today, more than 250 applicants were present at the collector’s office and apprised the officials about their problems.

On the instructions of the collector, a digital hearing aid was provided to Sanskar Malvi in the Jansunwai by the Social Justice Department. In the public hearing, 9 Divyangs were provided free equipment by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of Divyang. Madhuri Parmar, Pushkar Ram Parmar, Kumari Suraiya, Avtar Singh, Aman Chauhan, Sanskar Malviya, Kriparam Halke, Suresh Mangwani were given digital hearing aids. Similarly, Kumari Pinky Rathore was given a tricycle.