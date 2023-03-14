Bhopal: Rain, lightning and thunder in Madhya Pradesh till March 19

Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fresh spell of rain accompanied by thundershowers, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur in several parts of the state in next 24 hours, which may affect crops adversely. The weather condition will prevail from March 15 to 19 after which it will wane. However, the remnant effect may continue for subsequent 2 to 3 days.

Yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershower with lightning in Indore, Narmdapuram, Rewa and Shahdol divisions. Districts like Chhindwara, Jabalpur and Dewas are expected to face similar weather in next 24 hours, according to meteorological department officials.

The department has issued advisory in the wake of lightning. As per advisory, people have been asked not to move on two-wheelers, take shelter under trees, avoid use of electric and electronic items. Similarly, people have been advised to come out from water when lightning strikes.

Western disturbance is seen as a trough exists over central Pakistan. Induced cyclonic circulation is over south-west Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Multiple weather systems will interact with each other during this week, setting off early intense pre-monsoon activity for central and adjoining southern parts of the country.

The worrying aspect of the spell is thunderstorm accompanied with strong winds and hail storm in some pockets. Combination of two phenomenon may damage crops.