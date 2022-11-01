Indore: Cold winds pull down night temp by 2 degrees Celsius in 24 hours

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The northeasterly cold winds pulled the night temperature down by two degrees Celsius in 24 hours on Monday, turning the last night of October month as the coldest of the season, so far.

Moreover, the day temperature on Tuesday also remained below the normal temperature consecutively for the fourth day. The temperature on Monday night was 14.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius less than the temperature recorded on Sunday night.

Denizens woke up to a chilly morning while the day remained dry and sunny.

Meanwhile, officials of the regional meteorological department forecasted that the weather conditions would remain the same for a couple of days and it would drop further after November 4.

Officials said that the chill condition is the result of the western disturbance in the western Himalayan region.

“Condition would remain the same for a couple of days and the temperature would decrease more as another western disturbance over Western Disturbance would take place on November 4 and it may cause snowfall in the region which will result in cold wave conditions in the state,” officials said.

They added that the weather in the state is dry and the humidity level is also low due to which chances of fog and mist are bleak. Humidity in the morning was recorded at 55 per cent while it was recorded 46 per cent in the evening.

Meanwhile, the dropping temperature forced the people to wrap themselves under woolens to ward off chilly conditions in morning and night.