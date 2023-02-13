Indore: CM to perform bhoomi pujan of work worth Rs 723 cr today

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate and perform bhoomi pujan of 17 development works costing Rs 1045 crore in the city on Monday. While 10 works costing Rs 322 crore will be inaugurated, bhoomi pujan will be performed of 7 works costing Rs 723 crore.

Chouhan will be in the city on a one-day visit on Monday.

He will arrive at 11.30 am and will participate in various programmes to be held in the city.

He will inaugurate works worth Rs 276 crore and perform bhoomi pujan of three proposed works costing Rs 225 crore as part of MGM college expansion project. He will inaugurate three works worth Rs 46 crore and perform bhoomi pujan of three works worth Rs 113 crore in the Rajwada and Gopal Mandir premises of Smart City Indore. The CM will also perform bhoomi pujan of Rs 55 crore flyover of IDA at Footi Kothi.

Chouhan will also attend Yash Technology's programme on the Super Corridor at 11.35 am. After that, he will reach Hotel Sheraton at 1 pm and inaugurate the exhibition set up as part of the G-20 summit. He will then address the G-20 workshop around 1.30 pm and thereafter will hold a press conference from 1.50 pm to 2.05 pm.

Chouhan will inaugurate the Eye Hospital Center of Excellence of Eye and Bone Marrow Transplant Center Super Specialty Hospital at 3 pm. He will visit the residence of MLA Mahendra Hardia at 3.40 pm and express condolences on the demise of the latter’s mother.

The CM will reach Rajwada at 4.05 pm where he will inaugurate the renovation work of Rajwada and Gopal Mandir.

At 4.55 pm, he will perform the bhoomi pujan of the bridge to be constructed by IDA at Footi Kothi. The CM will then go to Betma to participate in a local programme. Chouhan will return to the city and participate in the tribal pride programme organised at Lalbagh at 7 pm and thereafter leave for Bhopal at 7.50 pm.

