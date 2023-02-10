Bhopal: My marriage was arranged, I turned it into a love marriage, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his marriage was an arranged marriage but he turned it into a love marriage.

Chouhan said that his wife Sadhna was a pillar of his strength and she strongly stood behind him through thick and thin. “My wife strongly stands behind me in all my works, she is my strength and I can say that with all my heart,” said Chouhan stating that there was love, understanding, and respect between his wife Sadhna and him and that was key to a successful marriage.

Interacting with youths on an Instagram live programme on Friday morning, the chief minister shared anecdotes of his personal life, and his take on love and marriage. He said that his marriage was fixed by his father as his mother had passed away when he was a child. Pointing to the key pillars of a successful marriage, the chief minister said “Marriage is all about love, understanding, and trust between husband and wife…. sometimes we see differences between the couple or hear about the domestic issues and it pains the heart…..if the love is pure then there is no place for difference and fight and if there are any then they can be resolved by love and understanding,” said the chief minister answering to a question posed by Ajay Yadav.

Replying to Shailesh, who wanted to know from the chief minister how despite remaining busy all day he could spare time for personal things, Chouhan said that he gets free time while on a road journey. Like while traveling from Indore-Bhopal at night, he listens to his favourite songs during a two-and-half- hour road trip, said the chief minister.

Sharing his childhood desires, the chief minister said that when he was a child, he wanted to sit in the lap of God like Dhurva. Chouhan elaborated that he used to go to worship in the jungle near his village and pray that God should come before him so that he can sit on his lap.

During the interaction, Chouhan couldn’t stop himself from humming. CM sang some of his favourite songs - Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Rukh Jana Nahin Tu Kahin Haar Ke, and A Bhai Jara Dekh Ke Chalo,”.

