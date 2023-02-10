Bhopal: Man drugged, robbed of mobile phone in Hanumanganj area

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Hanumanganj police station staff have registered a case against two youths for drugging a man and robbing him of his mobile phone on Thursday.

Hanumanganj police station incharge Mahendra Singh Thakur said that the complainant Maniram Rathore (42), resident of Hanumanganj, was walking towards his house when he was approached by two youths. The youths showed him mobile phone covers and took his mobile phone for a moment to show him what his cell phone would look like.

Before returning his mobile phone, one of the youths offered him water. Rathore felt uneasy after he drank water. Meanwhile, another youth gave him a dummy mobile phone wrapped in a cover and both of them fled.

When Rathore’s condition became stable, he found a dummy mobile phone inside the cover. He approached Hanumanganj police and lodged a complaint against them.

