Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur police returns 77 stolen mobile phones to rightful owners | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Under 'Operation Hello,' Alirajpur police have traced and returned as many as 77 stolen or lost mobile phones worth approximately Rs 11.50 lakh to their rightful owners.

Owners were surprised when they got the call from the cop to get their mobile phones back as many had already lost hope.

According to information, missing reports were received throughout the district. Taking notice, SP Manoj Kumar Singh directed a police cyber team to investigate these applications and take action.

As a result "Operation Hello" was launched. During the first and second phases, 85 mobile phones were recovered. During the third phase, police tracked down and returned to the owners 77 mobile phones worth RS 11.50 lakh. Shivram Tarole, SHO of Kotwali, and members of the cyber team, including Dilip Chauhan, Vishal Dharwar, and others, played an instrumental role in the operation.

SP Singh praised the campaign, saying it allows people to file a missing mobile phone report with police for early tracking and detection. He also cautioned those who purchase mobile phones from suspicious individuals without proper receipts.

