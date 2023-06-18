Indore: Cloudy Weather Provides Relief From Rising Temperature | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the increasing day and night temperature, the cloudy weather on Saturday turned the city weather cool and pleasant after a long time. However, the citizens, waiting for a spell of rain, had to settle for the drizzles in the evening.

Meanwhile, the regional Meteorological Department has forecast chances of light rain for the next three days in Indore region.

The rainfall in the city's outskirts and nearby districts turned the city’s evening cool. The day started with puffy clouds in the skies but the sky was enveloped with dark clouds in the evening and drizzling took place in the city's outskirts.

The overcast weather also provided relief from rising temperatures as the day temperature dropped to 35.8 degrees Celsius which had risen to 39 degrees Celsius, three days ago.

However, the night temperature remained over 25 degrees Celsius. The weatherman said the night temperature may increase by 1-2 degrees Celsius due to cloudy weather for the next three days.

“A wet spell will take place over the northwestern part of the state. Many districts of west Madhya Pradesh including districts of Indore division will also witness light showers for the next couple of days. The change in weather is taking place due to the moisture incursion from cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, Met officials said.

The weatherman also expected a drop in maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius for the next two days. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.8 degrees Celsius which was normal while the minimum temperature rose to 25.6 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal. Humidity on Saturday was recorded at 68 per cent in the morning and 42 per cent in the evening.