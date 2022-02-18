Indore: Cloud cover shoots up night temperature, morning remains hazy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the cool breeze in the morning and evening kept the weather pleasant, the cloud cover shot up the night temperature on Thursday night by three degrees Celsius as compared to the temperature recorded on Wednesday night

The cover of puffy clouds continued in the sky on Friday morning too, but it got cleared by the afternoon.

Officials of the meteorological department said that the fluctuation in weather conditions would continue throughout the month as the temperature would increase for the next two days and then decrease again, while the fluctuation would be one-two degrees Celsius.

“Under the influence of feeble western disturbance, the day temperature will increase for two days, and it will drop again while the night temperature will remain above the normal temperature,” the meteorological department officials said.

They also added the eastern part of the state would witness light rainfall due to the same for the next couple of days.

The night temperature was recorded at 16.5 degrees Celsius which was four degrees above the normal while the day temperature was at 28.9 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal.

