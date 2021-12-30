Indore: Cloth traders to keep shops closed today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing their protest against the increase in GST from 5 per cent to 12 per cent on clothes by the centre, the Cloth Market Merchants’ Association will keep their shops closed on Thursday.

The traders of Indore will also lead the protest against the increase in GST in other districts, as well as in the tehsils.

Association members had organised an online meeting to plan the protest on Tuesday night and met cloth traders in the markets, as well as in the district, to gain support for the cause.

Rajneesh Choradiya and Arun Bakliwal of the Madhya Pradesh GST Sangharsh Samiti met office-bearers of various associations of the city, including Sitlamata Bazaar’s Hema Panjwani and Atul Neema, Naliya Bakhal’s Satish Giri, River Side’s Yogesh Darda, Sapna Sangeeta’s Manish Mittal, Satha Bazaar’s Vijay Batra, Shakkar Bazaar’s Sharad Soni, Indore Retail Garments’

Association’s Akshay Jain, Readymade Association’s Ashish Nigam, Malwa Mill Association’s Mukesh Dewang and others. “Increase in GST will not only affect traders but customers, as well. We’ll keep our shops shut and stage a demonstration at Shitlamata Chowk,” samiti members said.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:42 AM IST