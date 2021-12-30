Indore: Man held while carrying liquor worth Rs 12.65L in mini-truck

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested by the police while he was carrying liquor worth Rs 12.65 lakh illegally in a mini-truck at Sanwer late on Tuesday.

The driver was going to unload the liquor in a field when he was arrested. The police booked the mini-truck owner who had sent the consignment. The police are looking for him.

Sanwer police station-in-charge Mohan Malviya said that, acting on a tip, ASI Virendra Singh Gaur and the team stopped a mini-truck from near Kudana village.

After spotting the police, the truck driver jumped out of the truck and tried to flee from the spot. He was, however, caught by the police. The accused said his name was Rajkumar Choudhary and he belonged to Sadarpur, in Dhar district. The police checked his vehicle and seized 265 cartons of country liquor.

According to the police, the value of the liquor is Rs 12.65 lakh. The police have also seized the mini-truck from the spot. The truck was sent by a certain Babu Don from Kshipra and he had sent the driver to deliver the liquor to someone in Panthpiplai village. The accused has been booked under the relevant sections of the Excise Act and further investigations are on. The police have booked Babu and are looking for him.

ALSO READ Indore: Jaypal Singh Chavda takes charge as a chairman of Indore Development Authority

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 10:26 AM IST