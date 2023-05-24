 Indore : Cleared contractual teacher exam but flunked BEd exam… DAVV to get answer books of students revaluated again
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore : Cleared contractual teacher exam but flunked BEd exam… DAVV to get answer books of students revaluated again

Indore : Cleared contractual teacher exam but flunked BEd exam… DAVV to get answer books of students revaluated again

The students led by Youth Congress leader Javed Khan were demanding one more exam stating that they face bleak future due to alleged poor evaluation of answer books.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain announced that answer books of students who flunked BEd fourth semester special exam but cleared contractual teacher exam will be revaluated once again.

The announcement was made amid protest by aggrieved students on RNT Marg campus. The students led by Youth Congress leader Javed Khan were demanding one more exam stating that they face bleak future due to alleged poor evaluation of answer books.

They sought unconditional revaluation of answer books and also demanded one more special exam for those who could not pass the exam even after rechecking.

The VC accepted their demand of revaluation and informed the protesting students that the university had sought permission from Department of Higher Education for conducting one more special exam.

“If the permission is received, we will hold the exam for sure,” she said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena workers stage sit-in against Lalitpur traffic police
article-image
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: BJP to launch special public relations drive from May 30 to June 30
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore : Parrot Smuggling

Indore : Parrot Smuggling

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav shoots a letter to collector Ilayaraja T, objects to direct orders...

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav shoots a letter to collector Ilayaraja T, objects to direct orders...

In a first, MPPSC withdraws provisional answer key within hours

In a first, MPPSC withdraws provisional answer key within hours

Indore : MGM Medical College constitutes committee to allocate newly constructed 120-bed wards

Indore : MGM Medical College constitutes committee to allocate newly constructed 120-bed wards

Indore : Cleared contractual teacher exam but flunked BEd exam… DAVV to get answer books of...

Indore : Cleared contractual teacher exam but flunked BEd exam… DAVV to get answer books of...