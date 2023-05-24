Indore : Cleared contractual teacher exam but flunked BEd exam… DAVV to get answer books of students revaluated again

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain announced that answer books of students who flunked BEd fourth semester special exam but cleared contractual teacher exam will be revaluated once again.

The announcement was made amid protest by aggrieved students on RNT Marg campus. The students led by Youth Congress leader Javed Khan were demanding one more exam stating that they face bleak future due to alleged poor evaluation of answer books.

They sought unconditional revaluation of answer books and also demanded one more special exam for those who could not pass the exam even after rechecking.

The VC accepted their demand of revaluation and informed the protesting students that the university had sought permission from Department of Higher Education for conducting one more special exam.

“If the permission is received, we will hold the exam for sure,” she said.

