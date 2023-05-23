 Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena workers stage sit-in against Lalitpur traffic police
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena workers stage sit-in against Lalitpur traffic police

Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena workers stage sit-in against Lalitpur traffic police

Head of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena, Harish Kapoor led the protests, in which the workers of the Sena expressed their concern for the traffic gridlocks prevailing in the town.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena workers stage sit-in against Lalitpur traffic police | Representative Image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena staged a sit-in at Lalitpur against the laxity of the traffic police personnel in ensuring the traffic management in the town, official sources said on Monday.

Head of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena, Harish Kapoor led the protests, in which the workers of the Sena expressed their concern for the traffic gridlocks prevailing in the town.

Harish Kapoor alleged before the media that the traffic police personnel of Lalitpur are not abiding by their duties properly. He went on to say that after the arrival of the new police captain in the town, two months ago, the traffic flow had become smooth, but only lasted for a few days. Following this, the traffic management has begun deteriorating again in the town, he said.

Further in his statements, Kapoor said that haphazard parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the roadside results in traffic snarls on the road, which last for up to three hours sometimes.

He then said that a similar condition is observed on the Jhansi road, which witnesses a huge number of commuters daily due to the presence of numerous offices over there.

The sit-in lasted for a total of two hours.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Kumbhraj irrigation project to get cabinet nod soon in Guna
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: CM Chouhan declares 6000 illegal colonies 'legal', extends legalisation deadline to December 31,...

MP: CM Chouhan declares 6000 illegal colonies 'legal', extends legalisation deadline to December 31,...

MP: Congress refers to CM's son Kartikey as 'Yuvraj'; It's Congress culture, he hits back

MP: Congress refers to CM's son Kartikey as 'Yuvraj'; It's Congress culture, he hits back

Madhya Pradesh: Sant Tulsidas XI team lifts trophy of Parshuram Premiere League

Madhya Pradesh: Sant Tulsidas XI team lifts trophy of Parshuram Premiere League

Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena workers stage sit-in against Lalitpur traffic police

Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena workers stage sit-in against Lalitpur traffic police

Madhya Pradesh: Lalitpur municipality employee booked for abetting suicide

Madhya Pradesh: Lalitpur municipality employee booked for abetting suicide