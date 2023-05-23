Madhya Pradesh: Bundelkhand Vikas Sena workers stage sit-in against Lalitpur traffic police | Representative Image

Lalitpur (Madhya Pradesh): Workers of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena staged a sit-in at Lalitpur against the laxity of the traffic police personnel in ensuring the traffic management in the town, official sources said on Monday.

Head of the Bundelkhand Vikas Sena, Harish Kapoor led the protests, in which the workers of the Sena expressed their concern for the traffic gridlocks prevailing in the town.

Harish Kapoor alleged before the media that the traffic police personnel of Lalitpur are not abiding by their duties properly. He went on to say that after the arrival of the new police captain in the town, two months ago, the traffic flow had become smooth, but only lasted for a few days. Following this, the traffic management has begun deteriorating again in the town, he said.

Further in his statements, Kapoor said that haphazard parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers on the roadside results in traffic snarls on the road, which last for up to three hours sometimes.

He then said that a similar condition is observed on the Jhansi road, which witnesses a huge number of commuters daily due to the presence of numerous offices over there.

The sit-in lasted for a total of two hours.