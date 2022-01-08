Indore: Classical dancer Ashish Pillai honoured at Bala Saraswati International Dance Festival 2022

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ashish Pillai, a classical dancer from Indore, was honoured at Bala Saraswati International Dance Festival 2022 held in Kerala.

The International Bala Saraswati Dance Festival 2022 was held in honour of legendary dancer Bala Saraswati. Festival that was being held at Vyloppilly Samskruthi Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram concluded on Saturday.

The festival witnessed classical dance performances from India, Dubai and Qatar.

According to information, around 26 dancers showcased their art in Bharatnatyam, Mohiniattam, Kathak and Kuchipudi.

Pillai performed Kathak. In his performance, he showcased Nritta or pure dance through tal Rupak whereas Abhinay Segment showcased dheerlalit nayak "Krishna" a composition written by Padmashri Dr Puru Dadheech.

Pillai showcased how Krishna played flute all day along the Yamuna Banks, spending his time dancing and singing and courting Gopikas through his performance.

Pillai was felicitated with Title of Nipun by the special guest dancer Girija Chandran. The event was graced by ministers of Kerala along with eminent artists.

