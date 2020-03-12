Indore: Class X student killed, friends injured after bike rams into divider

Indore: In a tragic incident, a class X student was killed while his two friends got injured after they fell from their bike in Pardeshipura area on Thursday.

They were returning home after their exam when their bike rammed into a divider. Condition is one of the boys is stated to be critical. The police are examining the CCTVs to find out the exact reason for the accident, and also taking to people living in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Vivek Dubey (15), a resident of Pardeshipura area of the city. He was a class X student from New Sigma School in Subhash Nagar area of the city. His friends Nakul Bariya and Devang Talariya are also students of the same school. Their examination center is Bal Vinay Mandir in Nehru Park where they had gone to appear in the exam of mathematics.

Investigating officer SI SS Thakur said that the trio was returning home after their exams. They crossed Vishranti Square when they lost control and the bike rammed into a divider. Vivek and Nakul got critically injured in the accident while Devang received minor injury. The injured were taken to the hospital but Vivek could not be saved.

Uncle Ashish Dubey said the accident took place at around 12.30 pm. He added that Nakul’s birthday was on Thursday.