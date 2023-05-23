Indore: Class VIII student drowned in swimming pool

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A Class VIII student drowned in the swimming pool in a farmhouse in the Gandhi Nagar area, police said on Monday.

He along with his friends had gone for swimming at the farmhouse when the incident happened. The police are investigating the case to know the circumstances under which he drowned and the autopsy report is awaited.

Gandhi Nagar police station in charge RC Bhaskare said that the incident took place at Manali Farms around 4 pm on Sunday. Saksham Chouhan, 15 years, a resident of Dilip Nagar area of the city had gone for swimming at the in the farmhouse with his friends. While swimming, he drowned there. His friends could not save him. Preliminary investigation revealed that Saksham did not know how to swim due to which the incident happened. The statements of his friends are being taken by the police. The investigation is also underway on part of negligence by the farmhouse employees due to which the incident happened.

10 year girl killed after being crushed by mini truck

A 10-year-old girl was killed after being crushed by a recklessly driven mini truck in the Betma area on Sunday.

The girl was playing outside her place when the accident happened. The police have registered a case against the errant driver and detained him.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Kalasura Pahadi village around 12.30 pm. The girl named Mayra (10) was playing outside her place when the mini truck crushed her to death. The people of the area informed the police and the girl was taken to the hospital but it was too late. The police have registered a case against the driver named Balram and further action is being taken against him.

