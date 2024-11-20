Indore City To Host Regional Defence MSME Conclave, Boosting Collaboration & 'Make in India' Vision

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city is going to host the Regional Defence MSME Conclave on Thursday at the Brilliant Convention Centre. Major players from the defence industry, including Adani Defence Technologies and Systems, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., L&T Defence, Advanced Weapons and Equipment Ltd., Armoured Vehicle Nigam Ltd. and MBDA India, will engage in discussions and networking sessions with over 100 MSMEs from the region.

The prestigious event is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) & Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), in partnership with the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MPIDC).

The conclave aims to bring together key stakeholders for the first time in the city to discuss and chart the future roadmap for the participation of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India’s thriving defence sector. The event will facilitate B2B meetings and offer a unique platform for collaboration between major defence companies and regional MSMEs.

The conclave seeks to promote the integration of MSMEs into the larger defence supply chain, enhancing local capabilities and driving innovation in defence manufacturing. In addition to the major defence companies, key representatives from the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA), Master General of Sustenance (MGS) Branch, and financial institutions will be present to provide insights into government initiatives, MSME-friendly schemes, and opportunities available in the defence sector.

The defence production sector has experienced significant growth, with FY 2023-24 seeing a record turnover of Rs. 1.37 lakh crore and defence exports crossing Rs 21,000 cr. With the government’s focus on Make in India, particularly in the defence manufacturing domain, the conclave aims to further ease business processes for MSMEs, who are considered the backbone of the defence supply chain.

The Regional Defence MSME Conclave promises to be a pivotal event for strengthening the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India, fostering greater collaboration between large defence companies and MSMEs and contributing to the growth of a robust, self-reliant defence sector.