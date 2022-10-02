Indore: City start-up helping students come up with innovative ideas

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A start-up under Indore Smart City’s Smart Seed, YouVah organised the Indore Innovation Carnival in which more than 1000 young participants devised 300 ideas.

Rohit Jain, founder of YouVah Club said that students were from various prestigious schools. Five ideas of young innovators were rewarded with funding of Rs 2 lakh each.

Kartik Malhotra from YouVah Club won Rs 25,000, Emeralds Heights Robotics team won Rs 6,000, Rithika and Nishita, Atharv, Manya, Jatin and Kunal Singhal have won Rs 3,000 each.

“The carnival had an exhibition of diverse ideas. The impact of such an initiative cannot be underestimated, as this marks Indore’s presence on the global canvas of innovation and entrepreneurship. Furthermore, the culture that a platform like YouVah is imbibing in the city and its young students are not merely prudent but a need of the hour,” said Jain.

What is YouVah?

YouVah is India’s first internship platform for teenagers and has a community of 12000+ Teenagers YouVah. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore have incubated it. It has a presence as YouVah Club in more than 75 schools and provided internships to more than 800 high school students till now. YouVah is an 8 months old Indore-based start-up.