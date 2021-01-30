INDORE: City records sharp drop in day and night temperatures, weather to be same till February 1

Indore: Cold wave gripped the city on Saturday as well as chilly winds blew from northern parts of the country. City recorded a sharp drop in day and night temperature below normal, which was six and three degrees Celsius respectively.

Thursday night was the coldest night of the season with 7.2 degrees Celsius. On Friday night, it was 8 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department officials said condition will remain same till February 1.

City’s night temperature on Friday at 8 degrees Celsius was three degrees below normal while the day temperature at 22.2 degrees Celsius was six degrees below the normal. “Due to intense cold winds blowing from north India, the city will experience cold day conditions on Saturday as well,” a department official said.

Dry north-westerly winds over plains of north India and adjoining parts of central India are likely to prevail over next three days. Under their influence, cold wave condition in isolated pockets is likely in Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours, the department said.