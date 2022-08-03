Indore: City records 22% more power consumption in last four months

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company supplied a total of 890 crore units of electricity in Malwa-Nimar region in the first four months of the ongoing financial year 2022-23. During the four months, Indore city recorded an average 22 per cent more in power consumption compared to the corresponding period last year. A total of 130 crore units of electricity have been distributed in Indore city between April 1 and July 31.

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that during the last four months, the demand for electricity in Indore city was 22% higher than in the same period last year.

“The average distribution of electricity in the city was 130 crore units i.e. more than one crore units per day in the last four months,” he said.

Tomar said that similarly 19 per cent more power was supplied in Indore Rural between April 1 and July end.

He said that in the last four months of the ongoing financial year, where 790 crore units of electricity were distributed in Malwa-Nimar last year, the figure reached close to 890 crore units in the same period this year.

Electricity distribution (in crore units)

Region - Last year - This year

Indore City - 105 - 130

Indore Rural - 113 - 135

Ujjain District - 76 - 85

Ratlam District - 45 - 50

Dewas District - 67 - 75