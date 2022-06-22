Indore: ‘City moving towards becoming an IT hub’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP’s mayoral candidate, Pushyamitra Bhargav, said that Indore is developing into an IT hub as IT companies have started moving towards Indore.

“IT and ITeS companies have invested 800 crore in Indore. This city has the potential to leave Bengaluru and Hyderabad behind in times to come,” he said while addressing a public meeting at Malwa Mill Square in the Indore-5 Assembly constituency.

On the third day of his campaigning, Bhargav toured the Indore-5 Assembly constituency with local MLA by his side.

“In the past 20 years, there has been a historic development of Indore. The turnout of Indore had started during the tenure of Kailash Vijayvargiya as mayor. Umashashi Sharma and Krishnamurari Moghe gave pace to the development during their respective tenures as mayor. And, after Malini Gaud took over as mayor, Indore created history by becoming the cleanest city in the country, and that, too, for five times in a row,” Bhargav said.

“Only the BJP has the blueprint to take Indore’s development to newer heights,” he added.

Bhargav had started the campaigning after paying obeisance at the Marimata Temple under Rajkumar Bridge. He toured Somnath-ki-Chawl, Jagjivan Ram Nagar, MIG, Chhoti Khajrani, Anoop Nagar, Kalindi Park, Anand Bazaar, Vinoba Nagar, Sanvind Nagar, Saket and Khajrana Square.