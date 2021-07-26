Indore: City doctors raise alarm for increasing COVID-19 cases, cite laxity in Covid protocol as key reason

Indore: City doctors have raised an alarm for the surge in Covid cases again, citing laxity in following Covid norms. However, the cases of COVID-19 have dropped below 10 for over 15 days.

The doctors also warned that violation of norms will increase the chances of early commencement of third wave and more children being affected.

The data of patients who tested positive in July also supported the claims of doctors as about 124 people tested positive till July 25 and about 20 percent of them are those below the age of 20 years.

When going through age wise division, seven children were of below 10 years of age including six male and one female while 17 were those between the ages of 11 and 20 years.

“We have seen about 20 percent of children being affected in the last two waves of COVID-19 and the number is similar in July as well. These are the cases of the second wave of COVID-19 but if the situation remains the same, we are inviting the third wave early,” Superintendent of Chacha Nehru Children Hospital Dr Hemant Jain said.

He said that these cases are an alarm for people and they need to be extra careful as adults would be vaccinated but not children.

Meanwhile, district Covid control room in-charge Dr Anil Dongre said, “Positive cases among children are constant even when the cases in adults have been decreased. If the same trend continues and cases among children increase, then we can term it as the early stage of the third wave of COVID-19.”

The control room in-charge also expressed concern over violation of COVID protocols and said that the same would prove dangerous for the people.

District Nodal Officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said that the administration has been preparing for the third wave of COVID-19.

“We have increased the number of beds of children at the time of COVID wave to over 2000 in government and private hospitals. Training of staff is already undergoing and required equipment has been ordered,” he added.