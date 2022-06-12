Indore: City doc saves patient on flight to Singapore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor from Indore turned out to be an angel when he helped a passenger during a medical emergency on board the Singapore Airlines.

Dr Akshat Pandey was on a flight from Mumbai to Singapore on June 4 when a passenger aged around 50-60 suddenly experienced severe gastritis. Akshat Pandey said, “I was going on a family trip with my wife and daughter to Singapore, and as soon as I heard about the medical emergency, I was by the patient's side. He had multiple episodes of vomiting and was severely dehydrated. He also had a feeble pulse with very low blood pressure.”

After understanding the severity of the situation Dr Pandey treated the patient and his condition was made stable after fighting for two hours on the flight.

Dr Pandey said, “ The team of the airlines assisted me in every way possible. Though medical equipment like ECG etc was not available, I somehow managed with the emergency kit made available by the staff.”

The patient was shifted to a local hospital as soon as the flight landed, while the staff and the airline thanked Dr Pandey for helping them in such a critical situation. The doctor not only saved the patient but successfully controlled the situation. He was rewarded with $300 by the airlines as a tribute and a gesture of gratitude.