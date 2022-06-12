e-Paper Get App

Indore: ​IMC razes illegal structures in Rajmahal Colony

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 01:14 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

In its ongoing drive against illegal construction in the city, the Indore municipal corporation conducted a demolition drive against illegal structures in Rajmahal Colony, on Saturday

IMC officials said that an under-construction house in Rajmahal Colony owned by Gurmukhdas Chhabria was demolished as it was illegal.

“The construction of the house was going on without the permission of the IMC. The corporation has also issued notice to the owner of property regarding the illegal construction and the region building inspector has also warned them not to develop the structure illegally,” said IMC officials.

It is noteworthy that many times show-cause notices were issued to remove the above illegal construction. The owners did not reply to the notice and neither did they stop the construction.

Along with this, construction has been done by the owner without informing IMC about the commencement of work and without getting the plinth level tested. IMC officials said that the construction work of the building was also not going according to the map.

