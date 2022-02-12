Indore: City bus seized for violating red light 17 times

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops on Friday seized a city bus for 17 red light violations and for not paying the due fine.



During the drive, traffic subedar Kazim Hussein Rizvi and his team stopped a city bus at Home Guard square for jumping the red light. The police officials checked the record from Traffic Management Center and came to know that 17 RLVD challans were pending against the bus, and Rs 8,500 (fine for the violation) had not been deposited. The cops seized the bus.



Another bus was stopped by the police and a fine of Rs 5000 was collected from the driver for 10 red light violations.. The bus runs between Indore and Pithampur. Traffic subedar Sourabh Singh Kushwah was checking the vehicles with fancy number plates when he stopped the bus. The police collected the fine from his driver and released the bus.



Bus driver fined for driving bus without fitness

ACP (traffic) Ajeet Singh Chouhan instructed subordinates over wireless to stop a bus and when it was stopped at Kalani Nagar Square it was found that the bus did not have a fitness certificate. The police collected Rs 5000 as a fine from the driver for the same.



Stolen bike caught during drive against fancy number plate

During the drive against the fancy number plates of the vehicles, the traffic cops stopped a bike in the Chandan Nagar area and found that the bike was stolen. Traffic subedar Arun Parmar stopped a bike with a fancy number plate. The bike rider could not present the papers of the bike. Then, the police seized the bike and found that the bike was stolen from the Rajendra Nagar area. The stolen report was also filed by the vehicle owner at Rajendra Nagar police station a few days ago. Subedar Parmar handed over the bike to Rajendra Nagar police station staff on Friday for further action. DCP awarded subedar Parmar for his excellent job during his duty.

