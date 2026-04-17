Indore City Bus Pass Fare Hiked By 3 Times; Students Stage Protest At Municipal Corporation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of students staged protest at the Indore Municipal Corporation headquarters on Thursday after the price of city bus passes by three times.

The protest took place after the closure of the Mayor Pass Scheme, under which students earlier received a special bus pass for ₹200.

After the scheme ended, the same pass now costs ₹600 per month. Students said the price has become three times higher and will affect their monthly budget.

Many students who come from small towns and stay in Indore for studies depend on city buses to travel daily to colleges and coaching classes.

Students also said they often have to wait a long time for buses. Some of them added that a few of their classmates have not recharged their bus passes due to the increased cost.

A student from Seoni who studies at Holkar Science College, said she lives in the Tejaji Nagar area and travels by bus every day. She said earlier ₹600 was enough for three months of travel, but now it will cover only one month.

Another student, who travels from Palda to Bhanwarkuan for English coaching, said the sudden rise in price has made daily travel difficult. He said students hope the authorities will reduce the bus pass rates.

According to Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited CEO, the Mayor Pass Scheme was stopped after the city bus system was shifted from the municipal corporation to the transport department. He said the standard price of the pass is ₹800, but AICTSL is giving a 50% subsidy, so students are currently paying ₹600.

Students submitted a memorandum during the protest and demanded that the bus pass price be reduced so that it remains affordable for them.

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti district president demanded that the bus pass prices be reduced. He said that if the demand is not fulfilled, the organisation will stage a protest and gherao the authorities.