Indore Corporator’s Son Arrested for Assault and Robbery In Indore; Reward Case Solved | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Juni Indore police have arrested Raj Gangore, the son of a local corporator, in connection with a robbery and assault case. The suspect, who had a bounty on his head, was taken into custody on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Feb 12, when the complainant, Devansh Sugwani, 18, was returning home on his scooter. Gangore and an accomplice confronted Sugwani in their car and pressured him to settle an old case. When Sugwani refused, the suspect reportedly physically assaulted him and forcibly snatched his smartphone along with Rs15,000 in cash.

While the first suspect in the case, Rajat Goliya, was arrested on March 1, Raj Gangore, the son of Dulichand alias Kalu Gangore remained at large. The search for Gangore, a resident of North Toda, led Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 4 to announce a reward of Rs2,000 for his arrest.

Police described Gangore as a habitual offender, noting he has five previous cases registered against him involving brawls and physical violence.