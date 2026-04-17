18-Year-Old Indore Student By Consumes Poison After Failing Class 12 Exams, Dies

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old student died after consuming poison at her home in Indore on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Gandhi Nagar area of Indore on Thursday.

She was immediately taken to a private hospital by her family after her condition worsened, but doctors declared her dead late at night.

According to Gandhi Nagar Police Station, the deceased was identified as Khushi Maurya, daughter of Alok Maurya. Police said the incident took place at her house where she allegedly consumed poison.

Family members told police that Khushi’s Class 12 board exam result was declared a day earlier and she had failed in three subjects. Since then, she had been very upset and stressed.

Khushi was a student at a private school in the area. Her father works in a scrap business, and she also has a younger brother.

The family said she was crying after seeing her result. They tried to comfort her and told her she could study again and work harder next year. However, she remained very disturbed.

Police said some other students from her school had also received poor results this year.

No suicide note has been found so far. After recording the statements of family members, police have started an investigation into the matter.

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Class 10 girl consumes poison after failing 2 subjects

A Class 10 student consumed poison after failing her board examination in Chhatarpur district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Salaiya village under the jurisdiction of Bhagwa Police Station in Chhatarpur.

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According to reports, the girl studied at a school in Sendhpa. The board exam results were declared on Wednesday, and she received supplementary in two subjects—English and Mathematics.

Family members said she became very quiet and upset after seeing her result and was under stress. Later, she consumed a pesticide kept at home for soybean crops.

Her condition worsened soon after, and family members rushed her to a nearby health centre. She was undergoing treatment and her condition was reported to be stable.