 MPBSE Result 2026: Class 10 Girl Consumes Poison After Getting Supplementary In Two Subjects In Chhatarpur, Critical
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MPBSE Result 2026: Class 10 Girl Consumes Poison After Getting Supplementary In Two Subjects In Chhatarpur, Critical

A Class 10 student attempted suicide after failing in English and Mathematics in board exams in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The girl from Salaiya village consumed pesticide due to stress. She was rushed to hospital and later referred to the district hospital. Police have started an investigation. Her condition is now reported to be stable.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 16, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
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Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Class 10 student consumed poison after failing her board examination in Chhatarpur district on Thursday.

The incident took place in Salaiya village under the jurisdiction of Bhagwa Police Station.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital and her condition is reported to be stable.

According to information, the student was studying in Class 10 at a school in Sendhpa.

The board exam results were declared on Wednesday, and she failed in two subjects – English and Mathematics. She had received supplementary in these subjects, which reportedly caused her a lot of stress.

The girl was stressed after results

Family members said that after the results were announced, the girl became very quiet and appeared deeply upset. She was worried about failing the exam and was under mental pressure.

It is reported that due to stress, the student consumed a pesticide that was kept at home for use in soybean crops.

Soon after taking the poisonous substance, her health started to worsen.

Her family members rushed her to a nearby health center for treatment.

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Doctors there gave her primary treatment and later referred her to the district hospital because her condition was serious at the time. She is currently being treated at the district hospital, and doctors have said that her condition is now stable.

Her family said that the girl was an average student in studies, but she was very disturbed after learning that she had failed in two subjects. The family had tried to comfort her, but she still took the extreme step.

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After receiving information about the incident, local police also became active and started looking into the matter. Police are collecting information about the incident and examining all aspects of the case.

Experts say that during such times, parents and teachers should support children emotionally and encourage them so that they do not take such harmful steps.

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